National Nurses Week observed at Rush

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is National Nurses Week, observed in conjunction with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing.

Rush Hospital’s nurses have marked the week with the theme ‘Refresh and Renew in ‘22.’ One way to do that was with a spa day for nurses, as recommended by a nurses recruitment and retention council. Nurses also had the opportunity to write a word on stones to represent their healing through over two years of the pandemic.

Chief Nursing Officer Ashley Roy said nurses are encouraged to leave the stones around the community as a symbol of their triumph through very difficult times.

Nurses were encouraged to write a word on a stone that symbolizes their healing through the pandemic. (Rush Hospital)

