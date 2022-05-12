Advertisement

Ole Miss fought for redemption over Southern Miss in front of a sold out crowd at Pete Taylor Park

Southern Miss hosted Ole Miss in front of a sold out crowd at Pete Taylor Park.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 14 Southern Miss hosted Ole Miss in the two teams second meeting of the season.

The Atlanta Braves World Series trophy made it’s stop in Hattiesburg for the game so fans got their chance to take pictures with the trophy at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss packed the stands with the largest crowd in program history selling out the game with 6,346 fans in the stands.

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the second. Southern Miss’s Christopher Sargent steps up to the plate and hits the solo home run to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 4th the Rebels would look to answer back. Jacob Gonzalez hits a single to first. Kevin Graham then steps up to bat and he hits a two run home run to give Ole Miss the 2-1 lead.

Still top of the 4th and this time Kemp Alderman hits a single homerun out to the USM scoreboard and the Rebels extend the lead.

Ole Miss wins the second meeting 4-1.

The Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss stays at home and will host USTA in a three game series starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Bulldogs prepare for South State Championship.
Clarkdale looking for redemption from last season in the 3A South State Championship series
Southern Miss took on Ole Miss for the second time this season.
Southern Miss vs Ole Miss baseball
Commissioner's Trophy makes a stop at the home of the Golden Eagles.
2021 World Series trophy makes stop at Pete Taylor Park
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends