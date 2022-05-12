Ole Miss fought for redemption over Southern Miss in front of a sold out crowd at Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 14 Southern Miss hosted Ole Miss in the two teams second meeting of the season.

The Atlanta Braves World Series trophy made it’s stop in Hattiesburg for the game so fans got their chance to take pictures with the trophy at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss packed the stands with the largest crowd in program history selling out the game with 6,346 fans in the stands.

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the second. Southern Miss’s Christopher Sargent steps up to the plate and hits the solo home run to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 4th the Rebels would look to answer back. Jacob Gonzalez hits a single to first. Kevin Graham then steps up to bat and he hits a two run home run to give Ole Miss the 2-1 lead.

Still top of the 4th and this time Kemp Alderman hits a single homerun out to the USM scoreboard and the Rebels extend the lead.

Ole Miss wins the second meeting 4-1.

The Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss stays at home and will host USTA in a three game series starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

