Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department responded to Azalea Park Apartments in reference to gunshots heard in the area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, MPD found a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
If you have information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
