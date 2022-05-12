Advertisement

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter

Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter
Pearl mother charged with the attempted murder of her 8-week-old daughter(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman has been arrested for attempted murder and felony child abuse of her 8-week-old daughter.

According to police, several 9-1-1 calls came in around 2 p.m. on Thursday saying a woman had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown her baby on the road.

When officers arrived, they found a separate woman holding a severely injured child.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived and began first aid on the infant.

The mother, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, had run into the woods and was chased back toward the road where she was taken into custody.

Pearl authorities escorted the ambulance carrying the baby to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson. The girl is listed in critical condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azalea Park Apartments
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting
Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home...
Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in

Latest News

A total lunar eclipse will put on a show Sunday night.
Total lunar eclipse Sunday night will be the last visible here for more than three years
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
MSU FAMILY GRADUATION
FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package