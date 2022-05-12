State to crack down on illegal weapon and drug distribution

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are coming together to remove illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

Governor Tate Reeves said the rise in drugs and gun violence is “unacceptable” and is determined to combat the issue.

“So far this year, the southern region of Mississippi has seen the highest portion of Fentanyl related drug overdoses in our state,” said Reeves.

Reeves explained that this is a direct result from people smuggling drugs through our nation’s boarders. Last month, the state put together a team called, the “Mobile Enforcement Team Detail Operation” that was based out of Jackson.

Reeves explained the team will now expand throughout Mississippi, which is also composed of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to sweep illegal guns and drugs off of the streets.

“Without telling too many details of the operation, we’re going to move throughout the state to really just to provide that force multiplier for our local law enforcement officers so that we can really be boots on the ground to help their efforts, because we all have the same goal in mind,” said Reeves.

Officials ensured that the operation is not the state taking over, and that it’s acting based off local law enforcement requests.

Although Reeves acknowledges that current officers extend hours of their time to keep us safe, he said that extra help is the next step.

“The reality is that we all have a lack of manpower and that’s one of the reasons we have to work so closely together to back each other up,” said Reeves.

Reeves said with the help of officers and Mississippians doing their part, he’s sure the streets will become safer.

Wednesday, Reeves said the teams has made more than 50 arrests and took more than 45 illegal weapons in Jackson.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.