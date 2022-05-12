Stormy spots likely through this weekend, but we won’t all get rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and heavy storms from this afternoon can linger into this evening. They can be strong early, but their intensity will fade quickly as the afternoon heat eases. An isolated severe storm can can bring a damaging wind gust or two.

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will fade as we cool to the lower 70s through midnight. Overnight, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing by morning. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms. We are all fair game for rain, but there’s no guarantee that we will all get any rain. The high temperature will be near 89 degrees. Areas near any showers can be 5-10 degrees cooler than surrounding areas.

The main stormy zone that’s on top of us today and this evening will shift southwest of us on Friday. Storms will be fewer here, but a couple of stray showers and thunderstorms are still possible. You’ll likely notice the concentration of storms just west and southwest of us on Friday from Jackson and Vicksburg south to Natchez and McComb.

Showers and storms could increase again on Saturday. Once again, we may all be fair game, but we’re not all guaranteed to get any rain. Storms that do form can be heavy, and they can produce gusty winds, too.

