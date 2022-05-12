Total lunar eclipse Sunday night will be the last visible here for more than three years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday night’s full moon will slide into the shadow cast by the Earth in a total lunar eclipse!

It’s the last total lunar eclipse visible in North America for more than three years. The next one will happen September 7, 2025.

Sunday night’s eclipse will begin at 8:32 PM and end at 1:50 AM. The moon will be completely behind the Earth and in our home planet’s shadow from 10:29 PM until 11:54 PM. That’s when it can turn dusky red, which earned it its nickname “the blood moon.”

