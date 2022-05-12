Advertisement

Total lunar eclipse Sunday night will be the last visible here for more than three years

A total lunar eclipse will put on a show Sunday night.
A total lunar eclipse will put on a show Sunday night.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday night’s full moon will slide into the shadow cast by the Earth in a total lunar eclipse!

It’s the last total lunar eclipse visible in North America for more than three years. The next one will happen September 7, 2025.

Sunday night’s eclipse will begin at 8:32 PM and end at 1:50 AM. The moon will be completely behind the Earth and in our home planet’s shadow from 10:29 PM until 11:54 PM. That’s when it can turn dusky red, which earned it its nickname “the blood moon.”

You can send us your photos for use on News 11, WTOK.com, and on our social media platforms here.

