Warriors freshman pitcher Mabry Eason is lighting up the dirt and breaking records

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy freshman pitcher, Mabry Eason is something special.

Eason said, “Getting better pitching and breaking new records.”

That is Mabry Eason’s goal for next year’s softball season at RCA. But she has already put a dent in the record column.

“I try to look at it as a normal game and I try to just stay calm,” said Eason.

Keeping it simple and staying cool under pressure, the freshman became only the second pitcher in the program’s history to throw a perfect game. She had two total no hitters on the season. As an 8th grader she broke the record for most home runs with 9 in the season and sits at 15 total which is the career record.

Eason said, “Just to know that, girls who are older than me, I’m just as good as them.”

“I guess it humbles you a lot because you’ve got a lot of dependence on a freshman,” said coach Larry Lippert. “Physically she is more than capable of doing anything. What I really look forward to as a coach is having her for three more years after this you know because you depend on her now but as you see her grow. She’s going to get that much better as she continues on to be a senior.”

The warriors fell short of the state championship this year falling in a heart breaker to end the season at the AISA state tournament. With only two seniors leaving the squad and a freshman who has shown she can lead them to the big stage the Warriors have a lot to look forward to.

“I’m really excited I’m just going to continue to keep working,” said Eason. “I’m just going to keep working and try to get better. I feel like people are proud of me and I just want to make people proud.”

Coach Lippert said, “She’s only going to get better. I mean this year she struck out almost 12 batters a game. She’s got so much God given talent and when she just adds more practice to that [and] she gets more precise with her location, she’s going to be totally dominant.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.