Wreck, fire shuts down I-20

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and fire involving tractor-trailers. It happened in the westbound lanes at mile marker 70 in Scott County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said a fuel spill triggered the fire.

Law enforcement detoured traffic onto Highway 80 at the Morton exit.

Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and fire involving 18-wheelers. (Christopher Short)

