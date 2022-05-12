Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and fire involving tractor-trailers. It happened in the westbound lanes at mile marker 70 in Scott County.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said a fuel spill triggered the fire.
Law enforcement detoured traffic onto Highway 80 at the Morton exit.
