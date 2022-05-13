Alabama League of Municipalities hold 2022 Convention in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Elected leaders from around Alabama are in Tuscaloosa on May 13. They’re discussing issues many small towns and big cities in the state are facing right now.

The Alabama League of Municipalities is having its annual convention in Tuscaloosa this week. Although each city or town is different or unique, they share common goals. The convention is happening at the Bryant Conference Center at the University of Alabama.

The 2022 Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) conference is focused on leadership training. People who are attending are also learning more about grant writing to get federal and state money to push their municipalities forward, among several topics. The executive director of the ALM said the pandemic highlighted one thing that all municipalities need more of - to help residents and improve the quality of life in these communities.

“I think what we touch on the most is broadband infrastructure. Coming out of the pandemic, we learned the value of technology and the need to have this technology throughout the state, so that all of our communities can prosper,” Greg Cochran said.

More than 1,200 people are in Tuscaloosa for this year’s League of Municipalities Convention. The three-day conference wraps on Friday evening.

