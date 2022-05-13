Advertisement

ALEA: Deadline for STAR ID is 1 year away

ALEA offers online assistance with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine eligibility. The guide includes a checklist for requirements and necessary documents, a list of ALEA Driver License Examining Office locations across the state and the option to schedule an appointment at many of our locations.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to get a STAR ID has been extended several times, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says time is running out before they have to get one to fly domestically.

STAR ID, which stands for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification, is Alabama’s version of REAL ID, an identification program the federal government launched more than a decade ago in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In June 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension concerning the deadline during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its effects on driver licensing agencies across the nation. On April 26, ALEA launched and successfully completed the upgrade and modernization of the Agency’s new statewide Driver License System, known as LEADS.

A STAR ID is designed to be tougher to forge. The gold star in the corner indicates to the TSA the traveler is ID compliant. To get one, you’ll need to go to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency office in person and present four documents to verify identity/date of birth, Social Security number and address of principal residence.

The Agency offers an online guide designed to assist with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine eligibility. The online guide includes a checklist for requirements and necessary documents, a list of ALEA Driver License Examining Office locations across the state and the option to schedule an appointment at many of our locations.

