Carry an umbrella for outdoor plans leading into this festival weekend

Hit & Miss storms around today and this weekend
Hit & Miss storms around today and this weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For our Friday, and throughout the weekend, there will be plenty to do in Meridian! The Jimmie Rodgers Music Fest continues as the Threefoot Festival kicks-off, and it should be a fun time had by all. However, keep an eye to the sky because hit/miss showers & storms will be possible. No day will be a wash-out, but PM storms are possible each day. If you get caught under a storm, expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. So, make sure to carry an umbrella with you this weekend.

Also, dress light. It’ll be hot and summer-like this weekend with highs ranging from the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Next week, the heat follows us with more low 90s expected. Also, daily spotty showers will remain possible.

**Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29pm and last through 11:54pm.**

