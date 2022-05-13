City of Meridian Arrest Report May 13, 2022
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ERNEST R DANIELS JR
|1990
|2532 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|JOHNATHON K DUELL
|1991
|11276 HWY 494 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DUSTIN CLARK
|1993
|115 ARTENZIE CLARK RD DALEVILLE, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:00 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:28 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.