City of Meridian Arrest Report May 13, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ERNEST R DANIELS JR19902532 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
JOHNATHON K DUELL199111276 HWY 494 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DUSTIN CLARK1993115 ARTENZIE CLARK RD DALEVILLE, MSDUI REFUSAL
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:00 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:28 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

