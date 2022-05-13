City of Meridian Arrest Report May 13, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:00 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:28 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through window.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.