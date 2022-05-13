Advertisement

Executive Director, Chief of Staff resign from Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board

Stacey Pickering
Stacey Pickering(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board announced the resignation of their Executive Director and Chief of Staff on Friday.

The press release states that Stacey Pickering has decided to retire from state government services, while Melissa Wade will pursue other opportunities outside of MSVA.

“The Board thanks both Director Pickering and Mrs. Wade for their service to Mississippi’s 187,000 Veterans and their families over the last four and three years, respectively,” said MSVA Board Chairman Gen. (Ret.) James H. Garner. “We want to assure our Veterans and their families that our mission will continue. There are hundreds of team members at Mississippi Veterans Affairs that you don’t see every day. Still, their passion and purpose truly drive our superior service, care, and assistance to America’s heroes through our mission programs and resources.”

Pickering and Wade’s effective date is July 11 and are available to assist the Agency during its transition.

According to the press release, MSVA Deputy Director Mark Smith will serve as Interim Executive Director while the Board begins searching for a new daily leader of the Agency.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Azalea Park Apartments
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly...
Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

Latest News

Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and...
Inaugural flame lit; Special Olympic Mississippi Summer Games to begin
The Budweiser Clydesdales pulling the beer carriage.
Downtown Meridian packed on busy Friday night
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
NAS Meridian dedicates hangar in honor of first Black naval aviator