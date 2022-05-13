Graveside services for Frank Preston Hand, Sr., 93, of Butler will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. prior to the graveside service.

Mr. Frank passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 3, 1928, in Jachin, Alabama.

He faithfully served his country as a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 81. Mr. Frank loved his family and is going to be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Paul Leslie Hand (Lori); Gail Hand Goff; Alan Shephard Hand; and Terri Hand Pope (Phil); daughter-in-law, Crystal Oliver Hand; very special sister-in-law, Janice Dixon Reynolds; grandchildren, Johanna Cole; Laura Humphrey; Kyle “Bucky” Hand; Ryan Hand; Ashley Kazubski, Megan Blackwell, Kyndle Reed, Randy Goff, Devin Spearman, Jake Hand, Cory Hand, and Anna Elizabeth Pope; and 23 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John Martin Hand and Flora Belle Hand; wife, Edna Hand; son, Frank Preston “Skip” Hand, Jr.; brother, Ray Hand and sister-in-law, Von; sisters, Anna Belle Ikner, Mary Frances Griffith, and Jeanette Hand Smith and brother-in-law, Johnny.

Pallbearers: Randy Goff, Kyle Hand, Ryan Hand, Jake Hand, Cory Hand and Dawson Hand

Honorary Pallbearers: American Legion Post 81.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice and Earlene Lard for the compassionate care.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.