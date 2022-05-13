Advertisement

James Gary Hornsby

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Funeral services for James Gary Hornsby, 81, of Toomsuba, Mississippi, will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Cuba Baptist Church with Rev. Mike McKee officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, Alabama.

Mr. Hornsby passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born June 29, 1940, in Georgia to James Calvin Hornsby and Pearl Cummings Hornsby.

Survivors include his wife, Ann T. Hornsby of Toomsuba; son, Mickey Hornsby (Nikki) of Toomsuba; daughter, Londa Stuckey (Ray) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; brother, Danny Hornsby of Roanoke, AL; sisters, Carolyn Ingram (Horace) of Macon, GA; Lynda Anglin (Jerry) of Wedowee, AL; grandchildren, Stacey Schaffer, Jason Stuckey, Andy Hornsby and step-grandchildren, Baylee Shaw, and Erin Shaw; great grandchildren, Alex Stuckey, Pryce Stuckey, Taylore Kanatzer, and Skyler Fox.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

