Jimmy Delano Pilkington, 85, of Pennington and a former resident of Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 11, 1936, in North Carolina to Hollan Hardy Pilkington and Mae Putnam Pilkington.

Mr. Pilkington was retired from body shop work.

Survivors include his sons, Will Pilkington (Rachel) of Pennington; James Hardy Pilkington of Kentucky; sisters, Alice Pilkey of North Carolina; and Mary Bell Williams of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Pilkington Family Cemetery in Pennington, Alabama.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler, Alabama.