Laud. Co. Tax Collector’s Office closed temporarily

Tax collector’s office temporarily closed
Tax collector’s office temporarily closed(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office is closed Friday, May 13, due to flooding from a restroom on the second floor.

Tax Collector Doris Spidle said there was standing water on the floor and damage to computers and the ceiling.

Anyone needing to renew a vehicle tag, pay property taxes or garbage fees, it may be completed online with a credit card. Payments may also be placed in a Dropbox at the courthouse or mailed. Those payments will be processed without a late penalty.

Spidle said it’s uncertain when the office will be able to reopen.

