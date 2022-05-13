‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office made a large discovery of counterfeit drugs last week, and is still looking for the owner.

HSCO, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security investigated a location on I-55 near Elton Road in South Jackson.

A K9 officer found a container that appeared to have drugs in it.

After obtaining a search warrant, the container was found to have 22 bags in a safe with blue pills.

The five pounds of drugs were believed to be filled with Oxycodone, which would have a street value of $600,000.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones later said the pills were found to be counterfeit.

The pills were instead composed of Tylenol and fentanyl.

“These should be considered very lethal doses if consumed,” Jones wrote.

No one has yet been arrested. If you know anything, call 601-974-2900.

