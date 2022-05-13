Log truck crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A log truck crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly before noon.

The wreckage also spilled over onto North Frontage Road. A sign post on the interstate was also knocked down. Chunks of the concrete median on the interstate were damaged. Other vehicles were also involved.

Our crew on the scene confirmed the driver was conscious and taken to the hospital. Another person may have also been injured. Drivers should avoid that area. Westbound traffic on the interstate and all traffic on that portion of North Frontage Road is blocked. Cleanup could take quite some time.

