Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Executive Director named

An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at The Westin Hotel in Jackson.
An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at The Westin Hotel in Jackson.(Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Dr. Dan Barnard has been named the Executive Director of the Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

Dr. Barnard is an award-winning conductor, arts presenter, and composer and has directed collegiate choral programs is Nebraska, South Dakota, and at Penn State Erie. He has served as the Executive Director of the MSU Riley Center for two years. Dr. Barnard also opened a twenty-six million dollar arts center in Brownsville , TX.

Dr. Barnard was announced as the Executive Director by Stuart himself at the opening of “The World of Marty Stuart” exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson , MS on May 6th.

