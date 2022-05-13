Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Executive Director named

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Dr. Dan Barnard has been named the Executive Director of the Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

Dr. Barnard is an award-winning conductor, arts presenter, and composer and has directed collegiate choral programs is Nebraska, South Dakota, and at Penn State Erie. He has served as the Executive Director of the MSU Riley Center for two years. Dr. Barnard also opened a twenty-six million dollar arts center in Brownsville , TX.

Dr. Barnard was announced as the Executive Director by Stuart himself at the opening of “The World of Marty Stuart” exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson , MS on May 6th.

In serving as the Executive Director for Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music and the Historic Ellis Theatre, my goal is to attract visitors from across the US while at the same time making life better for all of the Philadelphia community.”

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.