Mitchell Distributing celebrates 75 years, makes big donation to Jimmie Rodgers Foundation

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing celebrated 75 years of business on Thursday.

The Queen City staple was founded in 1947 and now has over 500 employees and five distribution centers.

Thursday they celebrate making it to three-quarters of a century in business and honoring those who have been a part of their journey.

Local restaurants shared their food and the many suppliers of Mitchell Distributing gave samples of their products.

Even the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses were in attendance.

During it, Mitchell Distributing focused on what they do very often, charity events for the community. They donated $35,309 to the Jimmie Rodgers foundation from money raised by the Bud and Boilin event.

