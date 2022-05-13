Poplar Springs Drive house fire appears to be total loss

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An early morning house fire appears to be a total loss according to the Meridian Fire Department.

They were out on the scene at about 6 this morning. A smaller fire was at the residence a day earlier but the fire this morning caused more severe damage. According to to Fire Investigator Keith Reed, the cause of the fire was accidental.

