Advertisement

Poplar Springs Drive house fire appears to be total loss

Poplar Springs Drive and 39th St
Poplar Springs Drive and 39th St(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An early morning house fire appears to be a total loss according to the Meridian Fire Department.

They were out on the scene at about 6 this morning. A smaller fire was at the residence a day earlier but the fire this morning caused more severe damage. According to to Fire Investigator Keith Reed, the cause of the fire was accidental.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azalea Park Apartments
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
Log truck crashes off I-20/59 at 22nd Avenue Exit
Log truck crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly...
Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian
Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting

Latest News

Portions of some streets will be blocked off for the Threefoot Festival.
Organizers prepare for Threefoot Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar
Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar hosted at The MAX
Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday.
Stamp Out Hunger campaign set for Saturday
Jimmie's Jam
“Jimmie’s Jam” hosted in Dumont Plaza