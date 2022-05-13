Rain pours but Lady Rockets soar in game 1

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat New Hope 9-0 in game one of the North/South Championships for MHSAA softball.

This game was originally scheduled for 6 pm, but the weather stopped that from happening. It was pouring at Neshoba Central and the tarp was brought out to preserve the field. Play resumed two hours later and we had ourselves a firework show to get the fans back in the playoff mood.

New Hope started off with a bang as they had two batters on first and second base, but Neshoba Central was able to get off the field without allowing a score. The Lady Rockets were able to score easily in their first at bat and quickly took over for the win.

The pressure is now on the Trojans as Neshoba Central can close out this series on Friday at New Hope.

