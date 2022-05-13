Advertisement

Randy Houser rocks the Temple Theater

Randy Houser on stage at the Temple Theater.
Randy Houser on stage at the Temple Theater.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day six of the Jimmie Rodgers Festival featured Mississippi’s own Randy Houser!

The Lake, Mississippi-born country singer and songwriter made a stop at the Temple Theatre Thursday night.

He was joined by opening acts Lach Thornton, Hannah Whatley, and Emily White.

The house was full of fans who sang along to the star’s number one hits Runnin’ Outta’ Moonlight and Goodnight Kiss.

