Advertisement

Saints signing Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Landry graduated from Lutcher High and played for LSU.

SAINTS NEWS

Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports

After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints 2022 schedule

Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1

He was released from the Cleveland Browns on March 14 when the sides failed to make an agreement on a restructured contract.

Landry suffered a knee sprain early last season that sidelined him for five weeks. He finished with career lows across the board, only snagging 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns.

Landry has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league.

The former LSU standout will join fellow Tiger Tyrann Mathieu, who the Saints acquired last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azalea Park Apartments
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
Log truck crashes off I-20/59 at 22nd Avenue Exit
Log truck crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly...
Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian
Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener