Weekend outlook

We are really getting into the swing of summer with temperatures being in the upper 80s and...
We are really getting into the swing of summer with temperatures being in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance of storms everyday this weekend.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are really getting into the swing of summer with temperatures being in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance of storms everyday this weekend.

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival continue as the Threefoot Festival kicks-off it should be a fun time for anyone heading out. However, showers & storms will be possible especially later in the evenings. Of you do get caught in the scattered storms you could see heavy rain and high winds.

Don’t forget that umbrella this weekend and remember to dress light as temperatures will be above average.

*Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29pm and last through 11:54pm.*

