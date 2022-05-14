Alabama leaders react to judge blocking transgender medication law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians have learned that a federal judge has decided to block part of the transgender medication law .

That law made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender children. It has been a controversial issue across the state and both sides are reacting.

“This is welcome news,” said Rep. Neil Rafferty. “It’s welcome news because, you know, families deserve to have all the best… medically-based, science-based, medically relevant, medicine available to them.”

While portions of the law remain active, U.S. District Judge Liles Burke’s order stops the state from enforcing any bans on gender-affirming medications while the lawsuit continues. LGBTQ activists are thankful.

“This ruling means that parents of transgender children in Alabama will continue to be able to make the healthcare decisions that are best for their families,” said Jennifer Levi, GLAD Transgender Rights Project Director.

Meanwhile, supporters of this state law believe it protects children. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is threatening to take legal action.

A spokesperson shared the following statement:

“The Attorney General is disappointed in the Court’s decision to enjoin enforcement of a portion of Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, and is already working on filing an appeal in defense of the law.”

Rep. Wes Allen echoes the Attorney General’s message.

“I’m pleased the court upheld various portions of the law,” Allen said. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of the Attorney General’s efforts to have the entire law upheld to protect children.”

The judge is allowing the state to continue banning gender-affirming surgeries for transgender children, something doctors testified is not done in Alabama, the Associated Press reports.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.