Clarkdale takes game one over Seminary

The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat Seminary 5-2 to win game one of the North/South championship series...
The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat Seminary 5-2 to win game one of the North/South championship series at home.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat Seminary 5-2 to win game one of the North/South championship series at home.

Clarkdale took an early 1-0 lead but Seminary was able to keep it close by scoring to tie the game up.

Jake Williams for the Bulldogs opened the game up to turn the tide as he cracked one out of the park for a two-run home run as the Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead and would eventually get the win.

Momentum is on Clarkdale’s side as they look to close the series on Saturday on the road.

