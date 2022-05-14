Advertisement

Downtown Meridian packed on busy Friday night

The Budweiser Clydesdales pulling the beer carriage.
The Budweiser Clydesdales pulling the beer carriage.
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On a night that featured two festivals and beer delivery from the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Downtown Meridian was busy to say the least.

Friday night kicked off with the Clydesdale’s making their way through downtown and dropping off cases of Budweiser to local restaurants in a continuation of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Mitchell Distributing.

“The small cities honestly seem to give us a warmer welcome,” Clydesdale wrangler, Lauren Lambeth, said. “So, that’s always really special to us we love getting to see everyone’s smiling faces and it’s always really exciting to bring the horses to new places where we have never been, it’s really fun for us.”

Then at 5:30 Day Seven of the Jimmie Rodgers kicked off AND so did the very first day of the Threefoot festival.

The Jimmie Rodgers Festival featured Frank Foster, Tristan Tritt, and Crawford and Power on the City Hall Lawn.

Over at The MAX musical act, Marcella and Her Lovers, helped to get the Threefoot Festival started.

