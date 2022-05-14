Advertisement

Enterprise wins thriller against SE Lauderdale

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Lady Tigers in game one to take the series lead.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Lady Tigers in game one to take the series lead.

Southeast started the game off with a bang as Hannah Claire Sullivan got a deep hit and Adriyana Ruffin would skip second and third base to go all the way home for the Lady Tigers to take a 1-0 lead.

Enterprise would respond as the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of errors made by Southeast in the first inning and it was capped off with Delaney Perry’s hit to allow the Bulldogs to tie it up. The Bulldogs would keep it going as they would score again to take a 2-1 lead by the end of the first inning.

The packed crowd saw a nail biter to the end as the Lady Bulldogs edged out Southeast 10-8 as they look to close the series in game two.

