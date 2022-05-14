Advertisement

Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An early Saturday morning traffic accident left 57-year-old Pearlie M. Ivy dead after her car left the roadway on Alabama 116, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett.

Authorities say Ivy’s car left the roadway, struck a sign post and a driveway headwall before going airborne and striking several trees. Ivy was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after 12:50 a.m.

The crash happened near Spring Valley Church Road, approximately four miles west of Gainesville, in Sumter County. The cause of the crash is not yet known as officers continue to investigate.

