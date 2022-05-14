Advertisement

Inaugural flame lit; Special Olympic Mississippi Summer Games to begin

This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and fierce competition.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at 9.am., the Special Olympic Mississippi State Summer Games will officially begin, marking the first time the competition has been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, which involved several police departments scattered across the state, officially concluded as the torch reached it’s destination at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, where the competition will be held.

According to Special Olympics Mississippi, around 500 athletes and unified partners along with thousands of airmen, Keesler personnel, and volunteers are expected to be present for the competition. This also includes the delegation which will represent the state at the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games this summer in Orlando, Florida.

The competition will last throughout the week, eventually concluding with the Victory Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21st at the Levitow Training Support (Drill Pad) at KAFB.

