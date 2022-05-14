Late night and late at bats lead to a pitchers dual in game one of the 5A north state championship

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosted Saltillo in game one of the 5A North State Championship series.

The game was originally slated to start at 7 p.m. but due to rain the action did not start until 9 p.m.

Saltillo would score in the top of the first and then this game would become a pitchers battle until the bottom of the 6th.

Rockets, Brayden Reynolds, would hit a RBI single to help tie up the game.

This game would then go into extra innings. At the top of the 10th the Tigers senior, Evan McCarthy, would hit a solo home run to give Saltillo the lead.

Neshoba Central would respond in the bottom of the 10th to continue to force more innings.

In the top of the 11th with the bases loaded, McCarthy hits a four run home run to lead Saltillo to win game one 6-3.

Game two, the Rockets travel to Saltillo and will need a win to continue in the playoffs. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

