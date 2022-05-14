McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a local fast food worker on allegations that she used a customer’s identity to make illegal purchases.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the investigation started over the weekend when the victim said someone used their debit card information at various businesses. Detectives narrowed down who had access to the victim’s information and determined it happened when the victim used the card at the local McDonald’s drive-thru.

Johnson said they learned that an employee, identified as 20-year-old Shytavious Davis, took pictures of the victim’s debit card before giving it back. He said security video confirmed this.

Davis was arrested Thursday on one charge of identity theft, the chief said. Court filings indicate she bailed out of the Elmore County jail on $10,000 later that night.

Johnson is encouraging anyone who used a credit or debit card at the McDonald’s in Millbrook around May 6 to review their account for any unauthorized purchases that may have occurred. Contact the police department if there is any suspicious activity on your card.

“This case remains active, as we want to ensure that we don’t have any additional victims,” Johnson said in a news release. “In closing, we strongly recommend reviewing your debit and credit accounts on a regular basis, to ensure that there are no irregularities. It’s a shame that you have to do that, but unfortunately, that’s the world that we live in today.”

