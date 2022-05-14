Toy collectors fair held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A toy fair was held in Meridian Saturday that showcased some collectible items.

It gave the public another chance to relive their childhood or pass on what they once played with to a new generation.

We talked with event organizer, Dwayne Davis, about what this meant for the community.

“We plan to do this every quarter. The next one we are going to have is in September and I invite everybody to come out and check out the things we are going to have and the possibility of next year opening a toy store. Because Meridian needs one bad for the kids around here and the kid inside us all.”

