STAR ID deadline is one year away

By Catherine Patterson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The STAR ID is Alabama’s version of REAL ID, which is an identification program the federal government launched in response to the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The deadline for folks to get the new STAR ID before it is required to board a domestic commercial flight or enter certain federal facilities is May 3, 2023.

We’ve told you recently about how ALEA’s Drivers License offices just got major upgrades to its online services with the new LEADS system.

But remember, you cannot get your STAR ID online.

You have to go to an ALEA Drivers License Office in person.

After you get your STAR ID, you can renew it online.

“You cannot go just to your normal driver’s license office within your county. It has to be an actual State Drivers License Office to get your STAR ID,” said Trooper Justin O’Neal with ALEA. “Be sure to bring an unexpired passport, a copy of your birth certificate, a permanent resident card, gas bill, water bill, light bill, Social Security card. Those are the things that they will need to get your STAR ID.”

For more information on what you’ll need to apply for a STAR ID, click here.

