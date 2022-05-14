Advertisement

Summer like weather returns

We have been lucky to stay dry so far today but that chance for afternoon showers continues...
We have been lucky to stay dry so far today but that chance for afternoon showers continues into the overnight hours.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have been lucky to stay dry so far Saturday but the chance for showers continues into the overnight hours.

It might be safe to carry around an umbrella for more than just the rain because the heat outside is something else. With high humidity and the sun peeking through the clouds the feel-like temperature could be in the lower 90s. It is really starting to feel and look increasingly like summer has arrived as we will see this same pattern continue for the rest of the weekend, into the start of next week.

If you are heading out to watch the Jimmie Rodgers Festival or enjoy the Threefoot Festival it’s safe to say that you should dress light and have that umbrella ready as we continue to dodge systems for the rest of the day.

*Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29 pm and last through 11:54 pm.*

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
Poplar Springs Drive and 39th St
Poplar Springs Drive house fire appears to be total loss
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing

Latest News

Weather - May 13, 2022
Weather - May 13, 2022
We are really getting into the swing of summer with temperatures being in the upper 80s and...
Weekend outlook
Hit & Miss storms around today and this weekend
Carry an umbrella for outdoor plans leading into this festival weekend
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 13th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 13th, 2022