Summer like weather returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have been lucky to stay dry so far Saturday but the chance for showers continues into the overnight hours.

It might be safe to carry around an umbrella for more than just the rain because the heat outside is something else. With high humidity and the sun peeking through the clouds the feel-like temperature could be in the lower 90s. It is really starting to feel and look increasingly like summer has arrived as we will see this same pattern continue for the rest of the weekend, into the start of next week.

If you are heading out to watch the Jimmie Rodgers Festival or enjoy the Threefoot Festival it’s safe to say that you should dress light and have that umbrella ready as we continue to dodge systems for the rest of the day.

*Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29 pm and last through 11:54 pm.*

