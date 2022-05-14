West Lauderdale falls in game two of the south state championship to Kosciusko

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale softball team hosted Kosciusko for game two of the 4A MHSAA South State Championship.

The Whippets took game one so the Knights had to battle in game two.

Kosciusko would score four runs after the first inning and would then go on to lead West Lauderdale 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 6th.

West Lauderdale would force this game to go into extra innings by tying it up 6-6 after the 6th. When no runs were scored after the 7th the Lady Knights went into extra innings.

Kosciusko would end up scoring big in the top of the 10th inning. The Whippets take game two over the Lady Knights 16-6.

Kosciusko does clinch the south state championship title. West Lauderdale ends their season.

