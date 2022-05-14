Advertisement

Wiggins Police Department honors Stone County fallen officers

Wiggins police officers hold roses to give the family members of fallen officers.
Wiggins police officers hold roses to give the family members of fallen officers.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County hosted their annual Fallen Officer memorial service at Wiggins Police Department.

The county honored three fallen officers: Edward Odell Fite, Brandon “Teddy” Dougles Breland, and Henry Lee Bond. Wiggins Chief of Police Jeff Thomas said this memorial service is very meaningful for the department as well as for the family members.

“They respond to calls, and they never know whether they don’t ever know what is going to happen when they go to the call or a traffic call. They take that risk,” Thomas said.

Both Fite and Breland lost their lives on November 27, 2005. Their family members remember the day they received the life changing call.

“It was Sunday night. We had just been to church and my pastor preached that you do not bury. Parents don’t bury their kids. Kids bury their parents, and that night we were calling our pastor saying we were burying our kid,” Charlotte Breland said.

Chief Thomas said this event also helps spread awareness to the incoming officers on how dangerous the job really is.

“For the younger officers, it shows them what the risk is and why they are doing this,” Thomas said.

Fite’s wife, Kate Fite and Breland’s mom, Charlotte Breland both said the event makes them relive tough memories.

“It is nice that they do this, but it brings out that heartache that we do not like to deal with because we put it behind,” Breland said. “We start remembering that day and that night,” Fite said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and...
Wreck, fire shuts down I-20
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Poplar Springs Drive and 39th St
Poplar Springs Drive house fire appears to be total loss
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

Latest News

Clarkdale Baseball vs Seminary
Enterprise vs SE Lauderdale
STAR ID enforcement deadline is one year away
STAR ID deadline is one year away
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing