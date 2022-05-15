Meridian Arts Council host successful Threefoot Festival
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It was another eventful weekend in the Queen City as the Threefoot Festival returned for another year of arts, eats, and beats.
Live performances were a central part of the day and one group preformed for National Belly Dance Day. The group dances for a cause.
“Anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Meridian hasn’t looked lately.” said Joyner.
That was the general idea for everyone who came out to enjoy all the festival offered. There was something for everybody in any age group.
Other attendees enjoyed seeing so many people out and participating in the community.
“I think that art can really bring people together and that’s what I see here is a bunch of artists coming out showing off their crafts and people just coming and enjoying life.” said McGee.
