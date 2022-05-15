Meridian Arts Council host successful Threefoot Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It was another eventful weekend in the Queen City as the Threefoot Festival returned for another year of arts, eats, and beats.

Live performances were a central part of the day and one group preformed for National Belly Dance Day. The group dances for a cause.

Shimmy Mob is an event to raise awareness about domestic violence shelters and the services they offer we are one of 147 teams all over the world doing this today.

“Anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Meridian hasn’t looked lately.” said Joyner.

That was the general idea for everyone who came out to enjoy all the festival offered. There was something for everybody in any age group.

This is a great little town; I enjoy so much coming to visit her and being able to dance together. It’s wonderful.

I think it’s great because there are people here from all over the place. People who aren’t typically in Meridian, they come down here and they see our local restaurants, our local businesses, they see the MAX, they see music happening, they see so much going on and they go oh wow I didn’t know this was here.

Other attendees enjoyed seeing so many people out and participating in the community.

There’s artist from all over the place doing pottery, paintings, there’s music. Every corner you go to downtown today there’s just something going on.

“I think that art can really bring people together and that’s what I see here is a bunch of artists coming out showing off their crafts and people just coming and enjoying life.” said McGee.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.