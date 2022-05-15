Advertisement

Early Sunday morning Meridian homicide

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

MPD says, officers responded to Eastern Gardens Apartments at 3:30 A.M and located a male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.  The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. 

If anyone has any information on this incident contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

