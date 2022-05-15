Enterprise clinches the 3A South State title and heads to the state championship for the first time since 2019

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale hosted Enterprise in game two of the 3A South State Championship series.

Enterprise won game one so the Tigers would have to win game two to even the series.

At the bottom of the 5th Enterprise would lead 5-0.

The Tigers would try to rally back and would score two in the 5th.

Enterprise would extend their lead and go up 11-4 heading into the bottom of the 7th.

Southeast Lauderdale would score three runs in the 7th to bring the score to 11-7.

Enterprise closes the game out and takes game two 11-7 over Southeast. The Bulldogs clinch the 3A South State title and will head to Hattiesburg, M.S. to compete for the state championship.

Enterprise head coach, Jeremy Wilkins said, “It’s kind of beyond description of words. It’s extremely exciting. I’m extremely proud of this group of girls that have worked so hard since the very first day of practice all the way up to this point. They kind of took control of a goal and they kind of worked toward it every single day an they get the culmination of that and have an opportunity to go to Hattiesburg and play for a state championship so I’m extremely proud.”

“Oh it means the world to us!” said senior Catherine Stroud. “Especially for me and Anna Claire, which are seniors. We made this goal coming in for our first afternoon practice and everything. We just made it our goal and we met it.”

Playing a school so close to home, Southeast Lauderdale, was bitter sweet for the Bulldogs but they did extend their pride to the Tigers for a great season.

“I mean I live like 10 minutes from here,” said Bulldogs softball player, Abby Godwin. “I have so many friends that I grew up with here. It’s really amazing just to play with them.”

The 3A state championship game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday. Enterprise will take on the winner of Booneville vs Kossuth.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.