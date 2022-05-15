Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female body discovered by boaters on the Leaf River was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD assisted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks with the recovery after it was discovered near the Mississippi 590 bridge and boat ramp.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor said the body was identified as a female.

The body was taken to the Jones County Mortuary in Ellisville.

Additional agencies on the scene included EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Coroner’s Office, and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue.

No other details have been released at this time, but JCSD called the situation a “developing investigation” and said additional information will be provided as soon as possible.

“The investigation into cause of death and identity of the individual is underway with utmost urgency, “JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).”

