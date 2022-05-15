Advertisement

Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.(Source: JCSD)
By Caroline Wood
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female body discovered by boaters on the Leaf River was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD assisted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks with the recovery after it was discovered near the Mississippi 590 bridge and boat ramp.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor said the body was identified as a female.

The body was taken to the Jones County Mortuary in Ellisville.

Additional agencies on the scene included EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Coroner’s Office, and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue.

No other details have been released at this time, but JCSD called the situation a “developing investigation” and said additional information will be provided as soon as possible.

“The investigation into cause of death and identity of the individual is underway with utmost urgency, “JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman
A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

FRONTLINE RESPONDERS
Frontline Responders: Chris Gully of Kemper Academy
Today was the final day of the Jimmy Rodgers festival and it ended on a high note
Nola gospel brunch
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
West Lauderdale house fire “A total loss”
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
Early Sunday morning Meridian homicide