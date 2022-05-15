Advertisement

Missing 11-year-old girl from Tallassee

Missing Jaycee Gaines, Tallassee
Missing Jaycee Gaines, Tallassee(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: This search has been cancelled.

The Tallassee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines.

She was last seen on May 14, around 2:30 p.m. at a McDonalds in Tallassee wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black leggings and black and white sandals, carrying a pink purse.

Jaycee is believed to be accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, travelling in a 2013‐2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information about Gaines’s whereabouts, please contact the Tallassee Police Department at (334) 283-6586 or call 911.

