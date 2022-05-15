Missing 11-year-old girl from Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: This search has been cancelled.

The Tallassee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines.

She was last seen on May 14, around 2:30 p.m. at a McDonalds in Tallassee wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black leggings and black and white sandals, carrying a pink purse.

Jaycee is believed to be accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, travelling in a 2013‐2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information about Gaines’s whereabouts, please contact the Tallassee Police Department at (334) 283-6586 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.