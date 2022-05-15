Neshoba Central forces game three with a win on the road over Saltillo
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for game two of the MHSAA 5A North State Championship series.
The Rockets rested up after a nearly four hour game in game one at home on Friday.
Saltillo would go up 3-1 in the third.
Neshoba Central would rally back after going down 5-1.
The Rockets for a game three beating Saltillo 10-8.
