Advertisement

Nola gospel brunch

Today was the final day of the Jimmy Rodgers festival and it ended on a high note
Today was the final day of the Jimmy Rodgers festival and it ended on a high note(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the final day of the Jimmy Rodgers festival and it ended on a high note

To close out the Jimmy Rodgers festival there was a big boozy New Orleans style brunch with soulful vocals of the spirit of the New Orleans gospel choir. This catered event had brunch and a mimosa barn. This morning was a true New Orleans party and the proper sendoff to the Jimmy Rodgers festival. We talked with Leslie Lee, the executive director of the Jimmy Rodgers foundation about how this event was the perfect wrap-up for the Jimmy Rodgers festival.

“It’s day eight and we have had such a successful festival for 2022 the community has been so involved our sponsors have been great all our volunteers have been wonderful I mean the bands and the entertainment for all 8 days of it has just been overwhelming good we could not have expected better it has just been great. So, today is the perfect wrap-up because in jimmy Rodger’s festival tradition we end with a nice gospel Sunday, so we said why not celebrate it a little bit more and do a real authentic New Orleans brunch…”

The Jimmy Rodgers festival was an immense success over the last 8 days and today was the icing on the cake as it was wrapped up this year with a great brunch.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman
A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

FRONTLINE RESPONDERS
Frontline Responders: Chris Gully of Kemper Academy
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
West Lauderdale house fire “A total loss”
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
Early Sunday morning Meridian homicide