Nola gospel brunch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the final day of the Jimmy Rodgers festival and it ended on a high note

To close out the Jimmy Rodgers festival there was a big boozy New Orleans style brunch with soulful vocals of the spirit of the New Orleans gospel choir. This catered event had brunch and a mimosa barn. This morning was a true New Orleans party and the proper sendoff to the Jimmy Rodgers festival. We talked with Leslie Lee, the executive director of the Jimmy Rodgers foundation about how this event was the perfect wrap-up for the Jimmy Rodgers festival.

“It’s day eight and we have had such a successful festival for 2022 the community has been so involved our sponsors have been great all our volunteers have been wonderful I mean the bands and the entertainment for all 8 days of it has just been overwhelming good we could not have expected better it has just been great. So, today is the perfect wrap-up because in jimmy Rodger’s festival tradition we end with a nice gospel Sunday, so we said why not celebrate it a little bit more and do a real authentic New Orleans brunch…”

The Jimmy Rodgers festival was an immense success over the last 8 days and today was the icing on the cake as it was wrapped up this year with a great brunch.

