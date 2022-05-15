Seminary tests Clarkdale in game two

SEMINARY, Miss. (WTOK) - Seminary hosted Clarkdale in game two of the MHSAA 3A baseball south state championship series.

Clarkdale would score first with an RBI double hit by Houston Wedgeworth who would score Walker Swearing.

Seminary would hit multiple homeruns including one hit by Wade Barr.

The Bulldogs fall in game two 11-1.

Clarkdale will return home on Monday to host Seminary for game three starting at 6 p.m. at the Jack.

