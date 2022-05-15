West Lauderdale battles with Pontotoc in game one

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale traveled to Pontotoc for game one of the MHSAA 4A baseball North State Championship.

West Lauderdale would go up by one. Cannon Graham would hit a deep ball to right where Pontotoc would get the fly out but Jackson Parker would run through home from third and the Knights would take an early 2-0 lead.

Pontotoc would come back and would take game one 3-2.

West Lauderdale hosts game three at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

