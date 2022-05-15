Advertisement

West Lauderdale house fire “A total loss”

House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Martin Volunteer Firefighter Al Davis told News 11 that a house fire on the 10000 block of Highway-19 North, just before the Newton County line, around 10:15 Saturday night was already fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The single-story home is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Bailey, Collinsville, and Martin Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and the fire was out at about 11:30 on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman
A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
Early Sunday morning Meridian homicide
Toy collectors fair held in Meridian
Meridian Arts Council host successful Threefoot Festival
Threefoot Festival
Meridian Arts Council hosts successful Threefoot Festival