West Lauderdale house fire “A total loss”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Martin Volunteer Firefighter Al Davis told News 11 that a house fire on the 10000 block of Highway-19 North, just before the Newton County line, around 10:15 Saturday night was already fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The single-story home is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Bailey, Collinsville, and Martin Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and the fire was out at about 11:30 on Saturday night.

